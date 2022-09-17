 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $323,900

  • Updated
PHOTOS OF PREVIOUSLY BUILT VERSION(S) OF THIS FLOOR PLAN.Amazing location just outside of Downtown Tulsa. This home is just one mile from the BOK center, three miles to Cherry street and the Gathering Place, and four miles to Brookside. All of Tulsa's Hot Spots just minutes away. With our Hampton IV floor plan you'll get vaulted ceilings and lots of windows for abundant natural light giving a spacious feeling with an open living area, open to the kitchen and dining nook. This home has a split floor plan and offers 3 beds, 2 baths and a 3 car garage. This lot backs up to the golf course and this home is HERS rated and certified. Estimated completion Oct 2022.

