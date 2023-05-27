Stunning custom-built Modern Farm house! This 3-bedroom, 2-bath beauty has a ton of designer custom touches that will catch your eye. From the open concept floor plan with vaulted ceilings, to modern chic kitchen, which features butcher block countertops, a custom granite island, and gorgeous light fixtures that extend throughout the entire home. SS appliances to be installed prior to closing (or seller to credit an additional $2700 credit in lieu of) Garage is fully heated & cooled & ready to be used as addt'l space. 312 additional square footage in garage/flex room space. Great location close to Lacy Park, eateries, stores, and the Oasis Fresh Market. Only minutes from main highways and Downtown Tulsa. This house qualifies for 0% down payment and closing assistance through Bank of America. Seller offering rate buy down as well.