3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $319,000

This remodeled White City home is perfect for anyone wanting to live in close proximity to TU, cherry street and downtown. Sitting on a double lot as you make your way into a home that still has it's 1920s charm! With updates that compliment its original style. This home offers new fixtures, appliances, quartz countertops throughout, electrical, plumbing, PEX water line, HVAC, bathrooms, and central heat and air. Refinished wood floors and windows. A must SEE!