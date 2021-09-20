 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $319,000

3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $319,000

3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $319,000

This remodeled White City home is perfect for anyone wanting to live in close proximity to TU, cherry street and downtown. Sitting on a double lot as you make your way into a home that still has it's 1920s charm! With updates that compliment its original style. This home offers new fixtures, appliances, quartz countertops throughout, electrical, plumbing, PEX water line, HVAC, bathrooms, and central heat and air. Refinished wood floors and windows. A must SEE!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News