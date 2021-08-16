 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $315,000

Charming 3 bedroom Bungalow in highly desirable Lewiston Gardens. This house has tons of character including built in bookshelves, custom indoor shutters and blinds, original hardwood floors 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths 2 living areas plus a bonus room that can be used as an office/study. Large backyard with mature trees, landscaping and plenty of shade. Close to Utica Square, Cherry Street and The Gathering Place. Fantastic Location! Wont last long!

