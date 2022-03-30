 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $315,000

3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $315,000

IMPRESSIVE income generating Duplex Opportunity! VACANT! Move in Ready for New Tenants or here is your chance to live in one side and lease the other (easily rents for over $1,200 per side) BOTH SIDES approx. 2,000 sq ft, 3 bedrooms with the master downstairs, 2 full baths, 2 car garage, 7213 has an additional attached 4 car garage tandem! Vaulted living room, private back yards, impressive upgrades. Duplex is surrounded by an abundance of convenient amenity.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Historic Tulsa mansion gains new vibe thanks to homegrown NFL player Felix Jones

Historic Tulsa mansion gains new vibe thanks to homegrown NFL player Felix Jones

For decades, many in Tulsa’s Black community viewed the mansion as a reminder of what happened the year after it was “born” — the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre and the destruction of Black Wall Street. Now the script for the mansion’s story is being flipped because Felix Jones has a vision for what he wants the mansion to be.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert