3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $314,900

UNDER CONSTRUCTION, PHOTO(S) OF PREVIOUSLY BUILT VERSION OF SAME FLOOR PLAN. ESTIMATED COMPLETION FALL 2022. This home backs up to the Tulsa Country Club golf course. 3 bed, 2 bath, split floor plan with 3 car garage. Open living, kitchen, and dining area with vaulted ceilings and lots of windows for abundant natural light. HERS Rated & Certified like all of our homes.

News Alert