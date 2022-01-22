 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $310,000

3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $310,000

3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $310,000

This craftsman 3/2/2 home is located in coveted Emerson Montessori school district. The home offers a light and airy color scheme, with a touch of modern farmhouse. The home has upscale lighting, ecobee thermostat, ring doorbell, matte black finishes, stained woodhood, Delta faucet & pot filler, quartz island, marble countertops in the bathrooms, tankless w/h & full privacy fence. Walking distance to OSU, Downtown & BOK.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert