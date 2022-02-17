3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $31,900

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ATTENTION CASH ONLY BUYERS: great rental neighborhood. Roof covering approximately 5 years old. Priced to sell and the property has lots of potentials to be an income-producing property. Needs work but is priced for a fast sale. 1122 square feet, 3 bedrooms 1 full bath near Zieglar Park, and less than a 10-minute drive to downtown Tulsa. Turn this 1925 Bungalow back into a moneymaker! Cash only buyers. Proof of funds to be submitted with offer. Sold as-is, where-is with all faults, no repairs by seller.

