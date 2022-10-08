 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $302,000

BACK ON THE MARKET AND BETTER THAN BEFORE! Rare newer construction near TU with open floor plan. Island kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, tile backsplash and pantry. Primary bedroom down with private bath and walk-in closet. Recent improvements include carpet upstairs, new garage door and fresh paint throughout. Covered deck plus patio and privacy fencing. Minutes to downtown, TU, Cherry Street, and much more!

