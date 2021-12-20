3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $300,000

Beautiful Florence Park Bungalow home. Open flr plan 3/2/1 detach. Complete remodeled 2021 down to the studs w/all the modern finishes. Living rm w/FP, open to kitchen. Kitchen w/brand appliances & peninsula, Master bed w/en suite bath, Lrg Beds, Full size laundry rm. Home is maximized for the sqft. Midtown location Minutes away from resturants,shopping, Cherry Street, Utica Square, Brookside, Close to dwtn and Univ of Tulsa. Schedule today for showing will not last. Agent invested interest, Garage ASIS