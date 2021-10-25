 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $299,900

3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $299,900

3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $299,900

Beautifully maintained full brick home perfect for entertaining! Positioned on a HUGE cul-de-sac lot, this house boasts a split floorplan, open concept, amazing natural light, a formal dining room/office, a game room up, a huge Master BR & bath, and a gorgeous back patio w pergola & outdoor lighting that makes every night a celebration! The home backs up to the neighborhood playground, splash pad, and volleyball area with a gate leading directly to.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News