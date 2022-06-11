3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $299,000

This beautiful, well maintained home features 3bd, 2ba w/bonus room that can be used for an office/4th Bd w/ hardwood floors in entry, dining & kitchen. The kitchen/living rm is an open concept, w/ granite counters. The living rm features a fire place, high ceilings w/ impeccable wood beams, large windows & covered patio w/ private backyard. The tranquil master suite has vaulted ceilings, private bath w/ dual sinks and walk-in closet. The other 2 bds share a full size bathroom and so much more!!