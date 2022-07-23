3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $299,000

This new construction is located in peaceful area with minimal traffic, perfect for someone that wants a new home close to downtown. This high efficiency home is equipped with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, spacious living area, kitchen nook, pantry, gorgeous island that faces your modern heat-a-later. This home has an estimated time of completion of 60 days. Close to Tisdale parkway, short drive to downtown, and minutes from Tulsa's Botanical gardens.