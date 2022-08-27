 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $299,000

Newer Built Home in Desirable Midtown Location Just Blocks From TU, Mother Road Market and Cherry Street | Move-in ready | Modern open concept living room | Spacious granite kitchen w/ pantry & bar for seating | Refrigerator, washer and dryer included | Large master bedroom | Walk in Closets | One of the bedroom can be an office | Covered back porch | A professionally landscaped large backyard with a privacy fence | Mature Trees | Transferrable Remaining Five Year Termite Control Guarantee.

