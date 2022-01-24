 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $286,000

3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $286,000

3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $286,000

Completely remodeled ranch w/ modern design style. Close to St Francis Hosp & LaFortune. Smarthome w/ WiFi thermostat, keyless entry front door & new Smart gas range w/ air fryer oven. New lowE thermal windows, interior&exterior paint, flooring & new MCM light fixtures. Three large bedrooms w/ walk-in closets, 2 MCM designed full baths. 2 living areas, dining room open to each other w/ large double-sided brick woodburning FP in Den area. Beautiful large completely fenced back yard with large storage shed.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert