3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $283,900

This new construction home has all the bells and whistles! The home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage in the rear with a brand-new full privacy fence. Inside you will find a spacious living area with vaulted ceilings and custom blinds. In the kitchen you will find a custom kitchen island surrounded by custom cabinets and a kitchen nook with tons of natural light, perfect for gatherings. This home is sitting in PRIME REAL ESTATE , with views of Reservoir Hill, minutes from Emerson schools, highways and just a short drive into downtown. Great location for someone that appreciates downtown urban living.