 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $276,000

3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $276,000

3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $276,000

This midtown charmer is completely remodeled and updated throughout. Tons of natural light, all new kitchen appliances, wood floors, new bathroom & shower in master, Indoor upstairs laundry, updated main bath with tile and beautiful floors. Detached garage with work area. Centrally located with access to everything. This home just needs you!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News