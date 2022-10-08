3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $275,000

Gorgeous newly constructed home in a beautiful neighborhood. Quick access to turnpikes, major highways and close to Tulsa, Sapulpa or Jenks! Custom built kitchen and bathroom cabinets, granite counter tops, extra storage throughout the home and indoor gas fireplace that turns on by the flip of a switch! Over-sized master suite with luxurious walk-in shower, soaking tub, private toilet room and walk-in master closet custom made built-in shelves and dresser with hidden safe room. Pre-wired for surround sound and security alarm system; separate laundry area and useful mud room space near garage door entrance. Spare bedrooms with large walk-in closets and built-ins as well. Pre-wired for cable and land line phone if desired. Immaculate outdoor covered living space with luxurious brick/rock custom design and built fireplace, provides year round enjoyment! Perfect for watching the occasional deer, rabbits and birds! Come enjoy this beautiful full-brick home on 1.3+ acres!