 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $275,000

3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $275,000

Gorgeous newly constructed home in a beautiful neighborhood. Quick access to turnpikes, major highways and close to Tulsa, Sapulpa or Jenks! Custom built kitchen and bathroom cabinets, granite counter tops, extra storage throughout the home and indoor gas fireplace that turns on by the flip of a switch! Over-sized master suite with luxurious walk-in shower, soaking tub, private toilet room and walk-in master closet custom made built-in shelves and dresser with hidden safe room. Pre-wired for surround sound and security alarm system; separate laundry area and useful mud room space near garage door entrance. Spare bedrooms with large walk-in closets and built-ins as well. Pre-wired for cable and land line phone if desired. Immaculate outdoor covered living space with luxurious brick/rock custom design and built fireplace, provides year round enjoyment! Perfect for watching the occasional deer, rabbits and birds! Come enjoy this beautiful full-brick home on 1.3+ acres!

People are also reading…

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

McLain High School cancels classes for Monday

McLain High School cancels classes for Monday

Tulsa Public Schools' board of education canceled Monday night's regularly scheduled meeting. A spokeswoman for the district confirmed Monday afternoon that the cancelation was due to Friday night's shooting.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert