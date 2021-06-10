3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $273,000

Country paradise 15 min from Tulsa with a stocked pond on a manicured 3.34 acres includes an above ground pool with deck large mature trees and manicured lawn with 8' high chain link fence. House was updated internally down to new wiring, fire rated sheetrock and plumbing. VVEC ran new lines too. Heat pump is 5 years old and water filtration system is new! New metal roof, Claw tub in master! This home could be amazing slice of paradise, Just needs your touch!. View More