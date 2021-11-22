3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $270,000

*Absolutely adorable Brookside bungalow* This 3 bed, 2 bath, 1 car garage home has a great layout with a very large primary bedroom, spacious guest bedrooms, and sizable office/sunroom. Other features: new carpet, paint, landscaping, original hardwoods, large backyard with patio deck for entertaining. The home is a 5 minute walk to Riverparks, a 10 minute walk to the Gathering Place & all the offerings of Brookside: fun restaurants, shops, Whole Foods, Trader Joe's & Reasor's.