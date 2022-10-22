 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $263,990

Denton Plan features an island kitchen, granite, stainless appliance, large walk in pantry. Covered patio & front porch. Carpet in bedrooms with luxury vinyl flooring in all other areas. Split bedroom plan with private primary suite, double sinks, large walk in shower & over sized closet. Additional features include America’s Smart Home pre-wire & home is connected package. July completion.

