3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $260,000

Beautiful home in very desired Cedar Ridge neighborhood. Great location with shopping and restaurants minutes away. Neighborhood has a beautiful park and walking trails.
The longer the Cowboys, Sooners stay together in expanded Big 12, the more awkward, bitter it's going to get
The chain, which specializes in unique, untraditional variations of the standard taco, currently has locations throughout Texas as well as in such cities as Chicago, Atlanta and Nashville.
The restaurant, which will be at 1941 S. Yale Ave., is slated tentatively to be open by mid-October.
Prosecutors allege Tamesha Mougell left the father of her child "scalped" and missing a "large portion of his bicep" after an argument last week. He remained sedated at a hospital.
The business, specializing in old-fashioned burgers, hand-cut fries, onion rings and milkshakes, has been serving Tulsans since 1954.
With Oklahoma plunging into an especially severe ragweed season while the COVID-19 pandemic continues, experts want sufferers to know when to simply take allergy medicine and when to get tested for the virus.
Tulsa Public Schools confirmed Wednesday evening that one of its teachers has died of COVID-19, but it declined to confirm the name or at which campus the person taught.
“It is clear Epic’s founders were able to take millions" by manipulating reports, the state auditor said, adding the new audit's purpose is "to ensure ... education funding is making it to the classroom." #oklaed
Detectives in the Tulsa Police Department's Homicide Unit struggled to recall whether such a run of self-defense slayings had ever occurred during their time there.
Mathew Hamrick and Phyllis Shepherd had been scrutinized over their connections to Epic Charter Schools and left without notifying the state agency of their plans.
