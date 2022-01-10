 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $260,000

This beautiful 1424+ sq ft. 3/1.5/1 Craftsman home has been in the same family for 80+ years. HVAC is about 2 years old. New roof 2022. The home has recently been completely repainted inside and out. Original hardwood floors were redone approx 2 years ago. New flooring in each bathroom and kitchen. various new fixtures throughout. Washer and Dryer stay. Lots of natural light. Home is very close to TU. Ready for a new owner

