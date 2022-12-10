3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $259,900

You will fall in love with this beautiful 1 STORY home in the desirable Battle Creek Park Neighborhood, perfect for a First Time Home Buyer! This 3 bed / 2 bath home built in 2020 offers all the benefits of "NEW" without the time and cost expense of custom upgrades. The pristine condition of the interior paint, carpet, & tile truly make this home feel brand new! As you enter the home, you're welcomed by soaring 10 ft high vaulted ceilings with recessed lighting in dining and living, plus a dimmer switch in the living room. The main living area is both vast and cozy, and direct access to a fully fenced backyard. The open flow of this home carries you into a pristine kitchen with granite countertops, bar seating, white cabinets, and a complete set of Samsung stainless steel appliances. The master bedroom also has 10 ft high vaulted ceilings, a walk-in closet with a Liberty gun safe, and a full master bathroom with his & hers sinks. The seller installed custom ceiling fans in the two additional bedrooms. Other UNIQUE home add-ons include Larson Platinum Secure Glass Storm Doors (front & back), Arlo Security Cameras (7 interior/exterior total), Electrolux Washer & Dryer (seller to include), and a refrigerator purchased in 2020 and gutters on exterior [see itemized list of FEATURE VALUE attached to the MLS]. In addition to these seller provided BONUS items, you will also get all the custom upgrades Glenwood Homes has to offer, including Navien Tankless Water Heater, exterior camera in driveway, and a host of energy efficient features altogether giving this home a HERS rating of 42-46. These include R44 Attic Insulation, Low-E Thermalpane Tilt-In Vinyl Windows with Argon Gas, HVAC Duct System that has a 96% efficient furnace with 16 SEER condensers, and LED Lights throughout. Enjoy this nearly new home featuring state-of-the-art and top-of-the-line upgrades - truly a FANTASTIC value! Seller spent over $10k in upgrades.