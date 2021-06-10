 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $259,000

3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $259,000

3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $259,000

Classic Midtown Ranch on large lot! 3/2 w/open living, updated kitchen, bonus enclosed patio not included in square footage. Beautiful curb appeal, new roof & hot water tank, one block from Bishop Kelley, Patrick Henry/Edison schools. Conveniently located on quiet street. View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News