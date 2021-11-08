 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $259,000

3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $259,000

3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $259,000

Complete MIDTOWN BUNGALOW REMODEL. Too many updates to list. Includes: 2020 roof, new vinyl windows, new siding, SS appliances w/gas stove, soft close cabinets, granite countertops, gutters, updated doors, fresh paint & flooring, new gas log FP. tile showers, gorgeous orig hardwoods, 1 car garage + 1 car carport, NEW custom blinds & brand new HVAC units. 1st floor double sink tiled bath+2 bedrooms(or office). 1 bed/1bath suite w/deck up. LOTS OF WINDOWS & LIGHT! Great LOCATION w/easy hwy access.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News