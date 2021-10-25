3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $250,000

Lovely 2 story home in UNION SCHOOLS. Golf course views. 2 living areas. The generous Greatroom with high ceiling streams natural light from the skylights and has a wood burning fireplace-this space flows into the dining room. Sunny kitchen boasts granite counters and a center island. The roomy master bedroom is on the first floor and is a bonus with his/hers bathrooms. Relax or entertain in the upstairs Gameroom with wetbar and balcony. French drain. Oversized garage and oversized lot. Quiet cul-de-sac.