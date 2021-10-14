Great investment opportunity! 2 Fixer-upper properties being sold as one. This home has 3 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom, sunny kitchen with backyard access, and a spacious living area. Situated on a large corner lot with fenced yard, detached garage, and mature trees. Must be purchased with the property next door- 444 S. 53rd W. Ave. MLS#2133762. Convenient location with easy access to highway and retail shopping.
3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $25,000
