3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $249,900
THIS STUNNING HOME JUST minutes from DOWNTOWN and a short walk to RIVERSIDE.THIS NEW CONSTRUCTION OFFERS 3 SPACIOUS BEDROOMS, 2 BEDROOMS & 2 CAR GARAGE. Equipped with high-end finishes, engineered plank floors, spray foam insulation, wired for surround sound, alarm, gutters, professional landscaping, sprinkler system, 8' foot ceilings, 90% efficient furnace/AC, new fence and over-sized lot.

