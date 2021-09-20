 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $249,900

Beautiful home in historic Owen Park w/front porch and side deck view of downtown. Freshly refinished original oak hardwoods, designer tile, new windows, new roof, new gutters, new 4ton HVAC w/overhead ducts, 100yr old barn wood mantle, and full privacy fence. Spacious home was re-done down 2 the studs; 3 bedrooms, 2full baths! Minutes from downtown Tulsa on a charming street in a historic and beloved neighborhood! Owner/Agent

