3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $249,900

This MUST SEE Mid Century home located in a prime area of town will take you back in time to the "good ole days". Unique builders floor plan (only 6 in the area) Many original features in this 3 BDR, 2 BA home. 3rd bedroom has been converted to an office, but seller is willing to convert back if buyer would like. The beautiful added sunroom has AC/Heat & new sqft been added. Kitchen includes 3 ovens & warmer - the open floor plan is sure to be a show stopper. Backyard deck is perfect for entertaining!