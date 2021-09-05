 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $247,250

3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $247,250

3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $247,250

Charming 1920's craftsman, WALK to Mother Road Market/RT66. Many updates & added space! Master with soaring ceilings, wood beams, walk-in closet. INDOOR laundry room/mudroom. Bonus room, could be 4th bedroom, or office, or family room. Original hardwood floors & decorative fireplace. 30 year roof in 2017, Interior & Exterior Paint, carpet, tile, light fixtures, hardware & plumbing fixtures, electrical panel. Porch swing too!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News