Move-In Ready, almost Brand New home! Nice covered front porch, kitchen opens to the living room with vaulted ceiling, and spacious master bedroom with a walk in closet. Easy access to the BA expressway of HWY 169. Don't miss this one!
3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $244,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
They each claimed to own small businesses that started on the same date in 2020.
- Updated
A motorist suffering "pedal error" drove her car into Kevin Jackson, pinning him against the building at a Sand Springs QuikTrip. The corporation plans to appeal, a spokeswoman said.
Guerin Emig: $33,000, a 'Chainsaw' and rooming with a Stoops: Seven short stories about Brent Venables
- Updated
A quick dive into the old Venables file to help reacquaint us with Oklahoma's new head football coach.
- Updated
Zach Hanson coaches the Hurricane's offensive line.
- Updated
"It’s as if he doesn’t care that Lincoln Riley is leaving. Does he not read the papers?" says Tulsa resident Tom Howard.
- Updated
A motorist suffering "pedal error" drove her car into Kevin Jackson, pinning him against the building at the convenience store. QuikTrip plans to appeal the verdict.
- Updated
A governing board was recently appointed to help the troubled online school come into compliance with state law. But Kathren Stehno quit, alarmed by what she’d seen and heard behind the scenes.
- Updated
EDMOND — Collinsville football coach Kevin Jones used a tried-and-true sports analogy to describe Saturday’s Class 5A state championship game.
- Updated
The for-profit company that made two school co-founders millionaires now claims Epic Charter Schools owes them nearly $7 million more. #oklaed
- Updated
The Sooners' new coach had a whirlwind first day as he laid out a blueprint for his immediate future.