3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $240,000

Beautiful fully updated home in midtown!Elegant white oak HW floor throughout,white kitchen cabinet contrasts with exotic granite countertop,SS appliances.Accent wall with white brick fireplace,huge sliding door to backyard patio brings in extra natural light.3 beds 2 fully updated bath with beautiful interior utility room!Attached 1-car garage with sturdy carport. Vinyl double-pane windows throughout the house ordered waiting to be installed.Prof pictures ready on Tuesday