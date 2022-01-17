 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $239,000

3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $239,000

3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $239,000

Complete remodel in Midtown. Bunglow style. Two living areas. Main bedroom has private half bath. Custom cabinets throughout. Original hardwood floors refinished. 7 foot waterfall island. New stainless steel appliances, new roof, new windows. New deck in back. Almost totally complete, don't miss out on this one!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert