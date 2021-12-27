 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $235,000

3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $235,000

3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $235,000

Incredible Location! Charming 1920's Bungalow in a historic neighborhood. This home has been incredibly well maintained and is full of character! Lots of updates have been done already. This home has a full basement, beautiful hard wood flooring wonderful mouldings and much more! If your looking for a restoration project, this is the one! Bring offers.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert