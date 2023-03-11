Welcome home to this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath property in the desirable Broken Arrow School district! This home's open concept living and kitchen area creates an inviting atmosphere perfect for entertaining or simply enjoying time with family. Prepare meals with ease in the spacious kitchen featuring plenty of counter space and storage options. Step outside to your own private oasis on the newly-constructed covered back patio complete with pergula. With its ideal location just minutes from great shopping, dining, and entertainment options you won't want to miss out on this one! Schedule a showing today!
3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $230,000
