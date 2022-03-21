3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $230,000

Charming well maintained home in central Tulsa, 1 mile from St. Francis. 3 bedroom, 1 & 1/2 bath, 2 car garage, full brick home. Updates include newer kitchen appliances, updated electrical, new hot water, HVAC and duct work, plumbing, ceiling fans, sprinkler system, cat 6 and HDMI ran to every room, nice little courtyard with hot tub in addition to fully fenced back yard, hardwoods through out, Appliances stay! New roof with an acceptable offer!