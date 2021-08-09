 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $230,000

This amazing home is just what you have been looking for! Fully remodeled kitchen w/center island, built-in gas cook top, built-in double ovens, under counter mounted microwave, farmhouse sink & featuring a butlers bar w/ built-in cabinets all surrounded in beautiful granite countertops. Bathrooms have been remodeled. Luxury laminate wood flooring throughout kit, liv room, entry way & hallway. Also have to mention the beautiful landscaping that you can enjoy while sitting under large covered rear patio.

