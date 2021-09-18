 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $229,540

3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $229,540

3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $229,540

Located minutes from downtown Tulsa. Move in ready with vinyl flooring in common areas, white cabinets & granite. Double sinks & walk in shower plus oversized walk in closet in primary suits. Covered patio & porch. Backs to greenbelt. Fast close.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News