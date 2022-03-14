 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $229,000

Great Midtown bungalow blocks from Tulsa’s Golden Driller, Tulsa Fairgrounds, SageNet Center. 3 bedroom 1.5 bath 1 car garage, mostly brick exterior, original hardwoods, newer kitchen cabinets, stainless appliances. Dedicated formal dining room, master with en-suite half bath, large four seasons room off 2nd bedroom. Updated double pane vinyl windows and insulation. Covered porches back and front. Amazing, manicured backyard w/pathways, pergola for hot tub and shed. Tornado shelter in garage.

