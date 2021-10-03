 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $225,000

Hard to find 3/2/2 in Midtown Tulsa. Interior features include: hardwood floors, updated neutral paint, updated cabinets, granite counter tops, subway tile backsplash, tile flooring, dining area, large pantry, utility/ mud room, master bedroom suite w/ double sinks & 2 closets. Exterior features: 2 car garage with an 8 foot overhead door that fits full size pick up & double drive. Updated central heating & air units & sidewalk connecting garage to home. Owner/Broker

