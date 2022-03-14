 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $220,000

Charming midtown bungalow, in the heart of Tulsa! Large backyard with privacy fence and covered porch, 2nd story deck, tile and carpet through out, upstairs loft/bedroom, mstr and additional bedroom down. Close to highways, downtown Tulsa and just about everything. Large windows in sunroom and living areas, ready to make your own!

