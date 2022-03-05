 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $220,000

Absolutely beautiful single story split plan home. LIKE NEW! Luxury vinyl tile floors. Granite throughout. All appliances stay including refrigerator, washer and dryer. Open floor plan with kitchen that has lots of counter and cabinet space. Pantry. Great master bath with fabulous closet! Light and bright! One owner. Large back yard with full privacy fence. 2 car garage. Broken Arrow Schools. Fabulous location to highways, shopping and medical.

