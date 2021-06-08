 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $220,000

Don't miss your chance to own this Holliday Hills charmer! Conveniently located near Lafortune, Kingspointe, Restaurants & hwys, this home has beautiful original refinished hardwoods, updated master bath, updated eat-in granite kitchen w/pantry & fresh exterior paint. Home has 2 living or living/dining, beautiful retro tiled hall bath, and all the charm you would expect from a Holliday Hills home. Walkable to Carnegie School, shopping, park and restaurants! View More

