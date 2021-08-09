 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $214,900

Move-in ready in Mid0town. Totally remodeled with modernized 'open concept' floor plan. New AC & Air, New roof, All new kitchen cabinets with soft-close doors/drawers. New kitchen appliances, new granite island and countertops, new subway tile backsplash. Refinished original hardwood floors throughout. New paint inside and out. Lots of designer finishes and lighting. Even the driveway has been redone with fresh concrete! Nice backyard included metal shed.

