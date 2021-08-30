 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $214,900

3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $214,900

3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $214,900

DARLING, well-maintained home w/great floor plan in the HEART OF MIDTOWN! Awesome front porch opens to bright & airy living room w/FP. Formal dining w/French doors to large back yard opens to spacious eat-in kitchen w/lots of wood cabinets, neutral tile & great counter space! Large bedrooms & great storage. Sizable bath w/vintage tile. New, neutral paint & carpet throughout – hardwoods underneath! NEW HVAC, roof, 8-foot privacy fence, insulated doors/windows + more! XL storage shed.

