3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $200,000

Cute, cute Ranch Style house on .68 acre m/l. Tons of updates. Newer, vinyl replacement windows, new roof & gutters, replacement doors throughout, full brick home with a large, remodeled kitchen. Stainless steel appliances stay, washer/dryer stay. House is located on a quiet street with few neighbors. Double gates on both sides of the house for easy access to the back yard. Neighborhood street replacement in progress. Call today!