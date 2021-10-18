 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $200,000

AWESOME OPPORTUNITY in Jenks school district! Spacious, flexible floor plan in established neighborhood. Living room w/vaulted & beamed ceiling, wood burning FP & wet bar opens to sizable kitchen w/tons of wood cabinets, neutral counters & great layout; b’fast bar & sunny dining area! Large primary suite up has bath w/tub/shower combo & great storage; auxiliary beds w/pullman bath. Patio looks to fully fenced back yard w/mature trees. Close to shopping/dining; fast Creek T’pike access!

