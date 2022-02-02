 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $2,900,000

3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $2,900,000

3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $2,900,000

A UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY FOR MOVE-IN READY, LUXURY NEW CONSTRUCTION! This 2020 built Brian D. Wiggs home is waiting for you - Single story with an optional 1500 sf expansion area upstairs. Wolf Kitchen, Wetbar with Sonic Ice, Media/Audio & Security throughout, Master Suite with His & Hers Closets, All Bedrooms with En Suite Baths, 2 Office Spaces, Safe Room, Full Wrap-Around Enclosed Patio with Heaters & Outdoor Kitchen, Elevator Lift in the Garage - all on a large 1 acre lot in gated Stonewall Estates!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert